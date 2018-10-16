ORIENTEERING: Young Octavian Droobers win medals for their schools

News from the club’s latest events

BRITISH SCHOOLS SCORE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Congratulations to the OD juniors who were awarded medals on behalf of their schools. The juniors had to race against the clock, trying to find as many controls within the 45 minute time limit. The event was held at Moors Valley Country Park, Ringwood, East Dorset, and organised by Wimborne Orienteers. Many juniors attended and had some great results, several of these were representing their schools for the first time.

Top performer was Florence Lunn who won Gold in the Year 9 girls’ race, representing Kenilworth School. Silver medals went to Ollie Flippance, Year 12/13 boy’s class, Kenilworth, and to Henry Jeffries, Year 6 boys’ class, Staverton Primary, who was competing for the first time in this national competition. Tabitha Lunn took the bronze in the year 9 girls’ class as did Isla Prince in the year 8 girls’ class, who was also a first timer. Both girls attend Kenilworth School.

In the school team results Kenilworth won silver in both the girls Lower Secondary and the boys Upper Secondary and were 6th in the Lower Boys category. Staverton came 5th in the boy’s Primary category.

Highgate Common, Worcestershire, was the venue for the West Midlands League event organised by Harlequins Orienteering Club. The torrential rain did put some runners off, but several OD members competed and Duncan Birtwistle M21 managed a great 4th place on the longest course, Brown 8.3km with 135 metres of climb, finding 19 controls in 61.42mins. Sam Leadley M18 was 6th, top junior, and Anne Straube W40, top woman, was 8th on the same course. On the Blue 6.5km course Rob Bambrook M45 was 3rd in 51.26mins. Bob Bandon Brandon M65 was joint 1st on the 5.3km Green course taking 50.27mins. Also on the Green Daniel Roth M45 was 7th and Peter Carey M70 was 10th. Sue Hallett W70 was 8th on the Short Green 4km course. Two juniors came 1st on their courses: Matt Bambrook M14 on the Light Green 3.6km course in 54.08mins and Max Straube-Roth M10 on the Yellow 1.9km course in 15.48mins.

Derwent Valley Orienteers staged an East Midlands League event at Grangewood. Bruce Bryant M60 was 1st on the Green 3.7km course in 32.42mins and Liz Phillips W59 5th in 42.55mins.

Next Events

The next race takes place at Pooley Fields Country Park, near Polesworth, North Warwickshire, on Saturday (October 20) with starts anytime from 10.30am until 12 noon. No need to pre-book, just turn up and enjoy this fun outdoor active sport. There will be several courses, from 2km up to 5km, to suit all ages, 5 – 85 years, from beginners to experienced orienteers, especially families. Competitors will be looking for control points around the parkland and wooded areas, using a specially drawn map – a bit like a treasure hunt. Help is given to all newcomers, bring a compass if you have one. Full details are on www.octavian-droobers.org website, contact event organiser for more information, or call (01926) 632189.