PICTURES: Rugby’s Ready Steady Fun Run 2018

Tenth annual charity 5k race attracts more than 300 runners of all ages and abilities

More than 300 adults and juniors enjoyed Rugby’s tenth Ready Steady Fun Run in Sunday’s sunshine, raising thousands of pounds for local causes in this hugely popular 5K charity event.

Brett Salisbury and Rob Hartfield from Rugby Round Table, which organised the event with Rugby & Northampton AC's Ladies Running Group

Organised by Rugby Round Table and Rugby & Northampton AC’s Ladies Running Group, it was open to runners of all abilities and included many beginners from the both the Ladies and Men’s Running Groups at R&N AC.

Running 5K for the first time, the beginners were triumphant in completing the one lap circuit whilst some of the more experienced runners were ready to race.

The overall winner in 17.39 was club runner Alistair McDonnell, followed in the senior male category by Anluan Hennigan, with Elliot Parsons coming in third. The first three junior boys home ran superbly to finish 3rd, 5th and 6th in the overall race.

First junior boy was 12-year-old Rugby School boy Bede Teeton who finished in a phenomenal 19.09, followed by Dominic Evans and Olly Carroll in 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Organisers Kay Shaw & Anne Hartfield from Rugby & Northampton AC's Ladies Running Group

First lady home was last year’s runner-up and previous winner of the junior girl title, Olivia Sheehan, followed by Agnieska Kurleto in 2nd and Jodie McGrath in 3rd. For Jodie, who only joined the Ladies Running Group beginners course in February, this was a superb achievement.

The junior girls were led home by club runner Elspeth Unitt, who finished in 21.24, closely followed by 11-year-old Georgia Gercs, with Sophia Hill completing the podium in 3rd.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Bill Lewis presented trophies and prizes to the winners and handed out medals to all finishers. Sponsor Rugby Physiotherapy were kept busy giving post run massages and advice on recovery.

Rugby Round Table Chairman, Brett Salisbury was thrilled with the support the event received from the local community saying: “The atmosphere this morning has been fantastic. To see so many people enjoying and supporting the event has been amazing. Thanks to all our runners and the generosity of local businesses, especially lead sponsor The Road Ahead Driving School, we will be able to continue to make sizeable donations to local community causes.”

Deputy mayor Bill Lewis, ready to get the race underway

Kay Shaw called the event a “fantastic success” and sent her congratulations to all the runners but especially the Ladies and Men’s Running Groups ‘Class of 2018’who have trained hard for this event for the past four months.

Kay expressed her thanks to Rugby Round Table who have taken a lead role in staging this year’s event saying: “Brett Salisbury and his team did a terrific job, so thanks to him and all the volunteers from both Round Table and RNAC for pulling together to make it all happen.”

A full results list and photographs will be posted on the Facebook event and published on the club website later this week. www.randnac.org.