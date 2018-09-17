POOL: Players raise funds in memory of bookshop owner

Second annual tournament competing for the Kelvin Hunt Memorial Trophy

Pool players competed in the second annual tournament in memory of bookshop owner Kelvin Hunt, organised by his brother Roger at Bar 8 last month.

Luke Low and Roger’s son Lee Hunt were the winners, with granddaughter Abigail helping to run the raffle.

Along with donations from customers at Hunt’s book shop in High Street, £166 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Roger is grateful to everyone who took part and the Merchants Inn, the Crafty Banker, Romna restaurant, Seven Stars and Quigleys for their donations of raffle prizes.