RALLYING: Dramatic crash for Rugby’s rally-driver Ashleigh

Car launches into air and rolls three times - but she and co-driver are unhurt

Rugby rally driver Ashleigh Morris crashed out of Round 3 of the Motorsport News Circuit Rally Championship in dramatic style.

Going well at Knockhill before their dramatic crash

Ashleigh and co-driver Jamie, both originally from Scotland, were hoping for a good result after finishing 2nd in class at their home track, Knockhill Racing Circuit, last year.

They had a positive start to the rally and at lunchtime after the first four stages they were sitting 19th overall.

However their rally came to an unfortunate end on stage 5 when they clipped a tyre at speed at the Arnold Clark chicane.

Ashleigh said: “We were really pleased with the pace we had but unfortunately when we clipped the tyre it launched the car into the air, we rolled three times and then hit the barrier.

Ashleigh Morris at the Motorsport News Circuit Rally Championship media day in September

“Fortunately Jamie and I are both ok and we were able to get out of the car quickly then stand with the marshals until the car was recovered at the end of stage 6.

“We were checked out by the medics just to be safe but are both absolutely fine.

“Unfortunately there is extensive damage to the car - the radiator and significant bodywork damage.

“My seat also moved as the bracket bent with the impact. The car has already been stripped and is in the body shop so we are hoping that the team can get the car ready for the next round of the championship at Brands Hatch on January 18.”

Ashleigh and Jamie were awarded the Spirit of Rally trophy at Knockhill

# Ashleigh moved down to the Midlands initially do her Masters in Automotive Journalism at Coventry University.

She has worked for Jaguar Land Rover for five years, currently in digital marketing based at Gaydon, near Warwick.

Having started rallying in the co-drivers’ seat she competed as a driver for the first time in 2016. She finished 2nd in Class A in the MSN Rally Championship in 2016/17, in a hired Fiat Punto, then moved up to the 1600cc Ford Fiesta R200 last year, finishing 2nd in Class B.

Currently supported by Real System Controls Limited, the team are seeking additional partners for the 2018/19 season.

The Motorsport News Circuit Rally Championship involves eight rounds at some of the UK’s top circuits from November to April.