ROAD RUNNING: Rugby's relay runners clock exactly three hours

Women’s Midland Six Stage Relay, Sutton Park, Birmingham

The Senior Women from Rugby & Northampton AC competed in the Midland Six Stage Road Relay at Sutton Park, Birmingham on Saturday and recorded exactly three hours between them and not a second over.

The event consisted of two long stages over a distance of 5.38 miles and four short legs of 3.165 miles and the squad finished in 38th place.

Tilly Lea ran the opening long stage in 37:44 to hand over in 35th spot.

Junior athlete Olivia Sheehan then had a good run on the short stage to record 22:51 and maintain the position.

It was then the turn of the ever reliable Minerva Chesser who on the third leg was timed at 41:14 for the 5.38 miles to cross the line in 37th position.

The fastest short stage for R&N came from Lorna Latimer when she climbed six places with a time of 21:36.

She was followed by Efthymia Katsogianni whose 25:54 held that spot and Katie Lea ran the anchor leg in 30:41 to stop the clock on 3:00:00.