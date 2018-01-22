ROUND-UP: Weather plays havoc with weekend fixtures

Rugby Town’s game at Butlin Road postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Rugby’s sports teams suffered in the wintry weather over the weekend, with the rain, sleet and snow making pitches unplayable.

No chance of any hockey matches at Hart Field on Saturday

Rugby Town’s game against third-placed Sporting Khalsa was called off with the persistent sleet making the Butlin Road ground waterlogged.

But Rugby Borough were able to get their crucial league game played at Kilsby Lane, drawing 2-2 with title rivals Thurnby Rangers.

Most of Rugby & East Warwickshire Hockey Club’s home fixtures also had to be postponed, as pools of water settled on the artificial surfaces.