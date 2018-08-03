ROWING: Talented Lauren is a national junior champion

Rugby High School student wins by impressive margin of over four seconds

Sculler Lauren Henry topped a successful season by winning her Junior 16 age category at the British Rowing Junior Championships on Sunday.

Lauren Henry with her coach Howard Marsh

Lauren, a student at Rugby High School, came out on top of a field of 28 athletes from around the UK.

She was racing for Leicester Rowing Club in a single scull over two days of gruelling competition.

Third place in Saturday’s time trial was followed by victory in the semi-final, which secured a prime lane for the final.

After making a positive start in the five-boat final, Lauren patiently worked her way through the field to hit the front in the final 500m, before rowing away from her opposition to win by an impressive margin of over four seconds.

This victory follows a semi-final appearance at Henley Women’s Regatta, racing against rowers two years her senior and wins in both national and regional regattas in her own age category earlier in the season.

Afterwards a delighted Lauren said: “It was definitely a really tough race - but I just stuck to my race plan and it worked in the end. I would like to thank my coach, Howard Marsh. Without him none of this would have been possible.

“I would also like to thank Leicester Rowing Club who have supported me in many ways throughout this season.”

Coach Howard Marsh, who was presented with a gold medal by Lauren to recognise his effort, added: “Lauren has worked incredibly hard over the last 10 months.

“She sculled with great maturity, sticking to her race plan when other scullers were ahead of her, fighting her way back, before sprinting clear.

“This year has not been all plain sailing, it’s had its ups and downs, but Lauren has consistently shown a great deal of determination to improve.

“This win really caps off a very good season for her and I know she is looking forward to making more progress next year and potentially being selected for the Great Britain Junior team.

Club President Liz Pulford added: “We are all very proud of what Lauren has achieved and have been impressed by her hard work and determination.”