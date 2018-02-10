RUNNING: 50 take part in inaugural Big Bear Challenge at Ryton Pools

Finishing distances ranged from 6.6 to 39.6 miles

The inaugural Big Bear Challenge took place at Ryton Pools Country Park on Thursday.

The six-hour running event was the first event hosted by Rugby-based Big Bear Events and a new format for the region.

A field of 50 runners completed as many 3.3-mile laps as they could, or wanted to, within the six-hour time limit.

Finishing distances ranged from 6.6 miles to 39.6 miles!

Paul Stead completed 39.6 miles (12 laps) of the country park, 3.3 miles more than Jason Brunt and Sharon Spriggs who completed 36.3 miles (11 laps).

Some 41 runners completed a half marathon distance and 25 reached a marathon. And 11 runners put in a phenomenal effort to reach ultra-marathon distance.

There was a varied field with runners travelling far and wide to attend. Some set off early from as far as Norfolk and Wiltshire to join the local runners on the bright Thursday morning.

Runners braved the strong and cold winds to clock some mightily impressive distances and times. Many commented that they had run an extra lap or two than they had planned to due to the nature of the event. With an aid station stocked up like a children’s party, runners were able to take a rest, eat a sausage roll and try another lap.

All finishers were rewarded with some Rugby Real Bread flapjack and some Big Bear Beer brewed by Merrimen Brewery.

The event was supported fantastically by many local running club members.

The Big Bear Challenge will be returning to Ryton Pools Country Park on Thursday, February 7 2019 and tickets can be purchased from www.bigbearevents.net.

Big Bear Events are also hosting events in Rugby and the surrounding area in 2018.