RUNNING GROUPS: Sign up now for new beginners’ courses and learn to run 5k

Get fit and have fun over 15 weeks for just £30

On your marks… new beginners’ running courses - sign up now!

The mens running group encouraging more to give it a go when the new course starts on February 10

Why not make 2018 the year you achieve your fitness goals - and let Rugby & Northampton Athletic Club help?

Their popular Ladies’ and Men’s Running Groups are once again holding 0 to 5K running courses, starting on Saturday, February 10.

Whether you’ve never run before, or want to try again after taking some time out, the groups will support you all the way to 5K.

Whatever your personal motivation may be - to run your first ever 5K, to get fit, lose weight, relieve work pressure, escape from the kids for an hour or meet new people - the courses will provide you with coach-led sessions building distances gradually at a pace to suit you.

Smiles all round as the ladies' running group celebrate their achievements

All sessions are with qualified and experienced (gender specific) coaches.

Saturday morning training takes place at the athletics track next to the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre, with two additional mid-week sessions at 6.30pm.

At only £30 for the 15-week course - a total of 45 sessions - the courses represent excellent value.

The Ladies’ Running Group has been holding regular beginner courses since it was established in 2009.

Now with over 200 regular members, the group caters for women of all ages and abilities, shapes and sizes, complete novices to intermediate runners.

The Men’s Running Group was established in 2014 and continues to grow year on year.

If you can already run 5K and are looking for company, motivation or simply to run with like-minded people, there are groups suitable for all abilities. Just get in touch!

Fun, friendship and a shared commitment to supporting each other to achieve personal goals is an integral part of the groups.

This is what a couple of the existing members have to say:

“This group has made a massive difference to my life. I have lost weight, am fitter and have made lots of lovely friends.”

“You often think running groups will be really serious and competitive but this group is so welcoming, friendly and supportive. It’s amazing what you can achieve with a little belief.”

To register please visit www.randnac.org and follow the registration links on the Events page.

Or for more information please email:

ladiesrunninggroup@gmail.com or mensrunning grouprugby@gmail.com