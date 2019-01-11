RUNNING: New ladies' beginners running course - sign up now!

Only £30 for 16-weeks, working towards 5K run

Looking for a new challenge for 2019? Why not start running with friendly and welcoming ladies at the Ladies Running Group? Whether you’ve never run before, or want to try again after taking some time out, the group will support you all the way to 5K.



Rugby & Northampton Athletic Club’s Ladies Running Group is holding their latest 0-5K beginners' course at Rugby Athletics Track, next to the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre, starting Saturday 2nd February. The 16-week course comprises three weekly sessions - Saturday mornings at 10.15am, plus Monday and Wednesday evenings at 6.30pm. At only £30 for the 16 week course - a total of 48 sessions - the courses represent excellent value. All sessions are with qualified and experienced female coaches.



Now in its 10th year, the Ladies Running Group’s reputation has been built on helping ladies achieve their running goals in a fun, supportive and friendly environment. Over 1,000 Rugby ladies have completed the beginners courses and many have gone on to run beyond 5K , to 10K, half, full and ultra marathons. The group has over 200 regular members and caters for women of all ages and abilities, shapes and sizes, complete novices to intermediate runners. If you can already run 5K and are looking for company, motivation or simply to run with like-minded people, there are groups suitable for all abilities. Just get in touch!

The Ladies' Running Group is all about fun, friendship and a shared commitment to supporting each other

Fun, friendship and a shared commitment to supporting each other to achieve personal goals is an integral part of the groups.

This is what some of the existing members have to say:

“This group has made a massive difference to my life. I have lost weight, am fitter and have made lots of lovely friends”

“You often think running groups will be really serious and competitive but this group is so welcoming, friendly and supportive. It’s amazing what you can achieve with a little belief.”



To register for the beginners course visit www.randnac.org and follow the registration links under the “Events we organise” section. Or for more information on the group please email: ladiesrunninggroup@gmail.com



The group caters for women of all ages and abilities, shapes and sizes, from complete novices to intermediate runners