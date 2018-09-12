RUNNING: New ‘return to running’ course with Ladies Running Group

Eight-week programme to train for annual 5k Santa Run

Rugby’s original Ladies Running Group is offering a return to running programme for ladies who can currently run for 10 minutes without stopping, and want to get up to 5K before Christmas.

The new course is open to any ladies who can already run for ten minutes without stopping

The eight-week Back to Running course offers two weekly sessions, led by experienced female coaches, for the bargain price of just £20 for the whole eight-week course!

The 16 sessions will begin on Saturday, October 7 at 10.30am at Rugby Athletics Track and will continue weekly with a second session on Wednesday evenings at 6.30pm. This programme is offered in addition to the regular annual 0-5K beginners course which takes place in the New Year.

The Ladies Running Group is part of Rugby & Northampton Athletic Club and, since being established in 2009, has gone from strength to strength with over 180 members ranging in age, size and ability.

Fun, friendship and a shared commitment to supporting each other achieve personal goals is an integral part of the group. Alongside the new Back to Running group, the Ladies Running Group continues to offer training and support to experienced runners at their 9am Saturday sessions. Ladies who can already run 5K - whatever their pace - are always welcome to join the group, whether their goal is to run farther, faster or with a group of like-minded individuals.

Celebrating their achievements!

Being part of the Rugby Runners section of RNAC means the Ladies Running Group is able to use all the facilities at Rugby Athletics Track, and offers members the opportunity to move up in to the more competitive side of running with one of the mixed running groups as they progress. Most groups train at the same time as junior athletes in the club, allowing the whole family to train a the same time.

To register for the course, whose target event will be the club’s 7th Annual Rugby Santa Run on Sunday, December 2, or to enquire about any area of running at RNAC, email Kay at: ladiesrunninggroup@gmail.com