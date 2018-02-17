RUNNING: Record half marathon run in UAE ranks Rugby runner fifth in UK this year

Emily Waugh sets new Rugby & Northampton AC club record

Following on from her superb Dubai Marathon performance last month, Rugby & Northampton runner Emily Waugh continued her stellar form on the roads in the UAE with another personal best and club record in the RAK Half Marathon.

Racing in a world class field in the city of Ras al-Khaimah, Emily achieved a time of one hour, 15 minutes and seven seconds, finishing as the 15th female home and 47th overall.

Her time was only seven seconds off Great Britain selection for the half marathon, and ranks her fifth in the UK so far this year.