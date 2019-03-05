RUNNING: Sign up now for new 'Men Get Running' course - all ages and fitness levels welcome

Train in easy stages over 16 weeks to complete a 5k event

Rugby and Northampton Athletics Club will launch a new 0 to 5k running course, exclusively for men, in Rugby on Saturday March 16, 2019. The new ‘Men Get Running’ course, led by experienced running coaches, will take participants from not running to being able to complete a 5k event in easy stages over 16 weeks.

Rugby and Northampton AC has run similar courses each year for the past four years and has helped hundreds of men with no previous running experience to start running, and to keep running.

Mark Noble, 51, completed the course in 2018 and commented: “I wasn’t a runner but I took the plunge. You start easily, and things progress at a very comfortable pace. The support from the group and the coaches is inspiring and makes the running enjoyable. For me it has meant increased fitness, lower blood pressure, a better state of mind... and a slimmer waistline”. Fellow participant Anthony Warr added: “I also joined as non-runner, to get fitter and feel better in myself. I can honestly say I’ve achieved both and have kept on running. The coaches are inspiring and are great at adapting to different abilities within the group."

Men of all ages, shapes, sizes and levels of fitness are welcome and the new course will take place at the athletics track in Rugby (adjacent to the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Sports Centre). It will comprise two coach-led sessions each week, from 9 to 10am each Saturday morning and from 6.30 to 7.30pm on Wednesday evenings. The course costs £30 per person.

For further details, and a link to the online registration site, email mengetrunning@gmail.com or visit the Men’s Running Group page on the Rugby and Northampton Athletics Club website (randnac.org/mens-running-group).

