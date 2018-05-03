SAILING: Have a go at Draycote Water’s Open Day

Free sailing sessions on Saturday, May 12

PICTURES BY MALCOLM LEWIN

Members ready to greet everyone at last year's open day

Draycote Water Sailing Club is repeating its successful Open Day format to encourage potential sailors of all ages to come out on the water and have a go at sailing or windsurfing.

Running from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, May 12, visitors will be able to look around the sailing club, talk to members about the joys of sailing and windsurfing and also have a chance to go out for a sail in one of the club’s boats with an experienced sailor. All necessary sailing gear will be provided by the club. Just bring along your own footwear such as old trainers, which you don’t mind getting wet, and a towel.

“We invite everyone to come and see for themselves what a great sport sailing is and be inspired to take up a sport they can enjoy for years to come,” said Club Commodore, Jeremy Atkins.

This year’s Open Day follows last year’s successful event which was enjoyed by a large number of visitors of all ages.

Getting the hang of windsurfing on dry land before going on the water

Two of the many favourable comments were: “Me and my two boys went out on the sail boat and learnt how to sail it. Fantastic time. People really nice and friendly. Great afternoon. Would advise anyone to come and have a go” and “Great day out and, although reluctant to go out in a sailing boat, I was encouraged to do so and thoroughly enjoyed it. Hot food and drink was available and it was nice to sit and watch the boats from the sailing club lounge.”

Draycote Water Sailing Club is situated in the Severn Trent Country Park between Rugby and Southam and is open with safety boat cover every day of the year except Christmas Day.

The club has about 600 active sailing members, ranging in age from six to over 70. But the club is still keen to attract new members. “There are so many different types of sailing dinghy out there, there is sure to be one to suit every age and physical ability, whether you just want to potter around on a Saturday afternoon or take part in racing in modern performance dinghies,” said Mr Atkins. The Club also has about 35 boats available for members to hire.

“Sailing is also a great sport for youngsters, enabling them to learn new skills and make friends while getting lots of exercise and fresh air.”

The Club provides a range of training courses accredited by the RYA, sailing’s national governing body, to take participants from beginners up to racing in performance dinghies. It is also a specialist centre for the windsurfing training. To book courses, contact 01788 814418.

The Open Day is part of the RYA’s nationwide ‘Push the Boat Out’ initiative during May to get sailing clubs and centres nationwide inviting local people to come and ‘have a go’ at sailing and windsurfing.

For general enquiries please contact 01788 814418 or visit the club website www.draycotewater.co.uk