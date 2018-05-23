SAILING: Pictures from Draycote Sailing Club’s open day

More than 400 people try sailing, windsurfing and canoeing

PICTURES BY MALCOLM LEWIN

Draycote Water Sailing club was packed last Saturday for its annual Open Day as more than 400 people came through the doors to try sailing, windsurfing and canoeing.

Of these, 380 took part in sailing, while another 50 had a windsurfing lesson and many more had a go in canoes with the Rugby Canoe Club.

Even though the winds were very light, everyone clearly enjoyed themselves. Big smiles were the order of the day as visitors of all ages came off the water.

Families with young children went out in sailing dinghies to discover the fun and excitement of being on the water and many took the chance to helm the boat under the watchful eye of an experienced sailor.

More than 35 club members gave up their time and were on hand to tell visitors about sailing, help them with the appropriate gear as well as taking them out on the water. Some visitors were surprised to hear that you don’t need your own sailing gear or even boat to go sailing at Draycote, as members can hire these from the club as they require.

“This Open Day had our biggest attendance ever,” said Commodore Jeremy Atkins.

“And the smiles on the faces of those taking part show how sailing is a sport that can be enjoyed by a wide range of people.”

Many visitors signed up on the day for the club’s Get Sailing Introductory Lessons which will hopefully lead them onto a lifetime of enjoyment of the sport.

Others signed up directly for RYA training courses. Adult and Junior courses are run through the summer and intensively over the school holidays. Courses can be booked directly at the club’s website www.draycotewater.co.uk

The Open Day was part of the Royal Yachting Association (RYA)’s nationwide ‘Push the Boat Out’ initiative to get sailing clubs and centres across the country inviting local people to come and ‘have a go’ at sailing and windsurfing.

Draycote Water is an RYA Champion Club, an RYA-approved Training Centre and OnBoard Centre.

Visit www.draycotewater.co.uk or contact (01788) 814418.