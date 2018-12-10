SANTA RUN: Pictures from Rugby's 2018 Santa Run

Over 800 Santas of all ages take part in 7th annual event

Over 800 Santas, from tiny tots to grandparents, ran or walked one of three courses offered at Rugby's 7th Santa Run event on Sunday, which took place at Rugby Athletics Track.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey - who also ran the 5K - and the Mayor Councillor Tom Mahoney, were kept busy throughout the morning presenting the runners with medals, trophies and prizes, whilst teams of volunteers handed out festive goodies and drinks.

Winner of the turkey prize and the trophy for first place in the 5K run was Rhys James and first lady home was Amy Sarkies. First junior to cross the line was Arthur Tilt whilst Sophia Hill took the junior girls trophy. Stephen McKenzie and Lexie Tomlinson finished first girl and boy in the one mile Santa Dash respectively. The team from Costain Galliford Try were winners of the team trophy in the 5K race.

" A fabulous, festive, fun morning for the whole family" said participant Leanne Dale, who ran the 5K with her husband and children. " We all loved it! It's tradition in our family to mark the start of our Christmas celebrations with the Rugby Santa Run! "

Organised by Rugby & Northampton Athletic Club and supported by the Rotary Club of Rugby, this year's main sponsors were Therapy Rooms and Nicholls Building and Plumbing Merchants. Mr Kipling mince pies and other festive goodies were donated by Premier Foods Rugby and the turkey prize was donated by Joseph Morris butchers. Many other local firms contributed generously to make it all possible.

Proceeds raised will go towards improving facilities at RNAC and The Rotary Club of Rugby, who support various local charities.

