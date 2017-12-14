SANTA RUN SLIDESHOW: Pictures from the Santa Fun Run 2017

Record-breaking sixth annual Santa Fun Run with more than 800 taking part

Enjoy this slideshow of Mike Baker's pictures from the event - 150 of them!

Mini Santas warming up

It’s one of the most colourful events of the Rugby year – and a record number of Santas, more than 800, took part in the sixth annual Santa Fun Run.

In ideal weather – dry, cool, and frost free – a sea of red took to the track and the streets, crossing the finish line to the sound of the Bilton Silver Band, with medals and mince pies for all and trophies and prizes for the winners.

The event is organised by Rugby and Northampton Athletic Club (RNAC), with help from the Rotary Club of Rugby.

Winner of the turkey prize and the trophy for first place in the 5K run was Adam Wright and first female home was Julie Guard.

A record breaking entry of more than 800 took part this year

First junior to cross the line was Cian Hutton, while 11-year-old Georgia Gercs took the junior girls trophy. Matilda Jones and Lyle Lambert finished first girl and boy in the one-mile Santa Dash respectively.

Mini Lap winners were Amy Ingram, Ollie Brown, Hannah Thomas, Oliver Phillips, Scarlett Tracy and Harry Wolsey.

Prizes were presented by Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Mrs Belinda Garcia, and MP Mark Pawsey, who once again ran in the 5k race. Rotary President Richard Taylor was in attendance.

Myra Potter of the athletic club said: “As well as the sheer enjoyment of the event, record profits have been raised for local good causes. We’re so grateful to our main sponsors Xercise4Less and John Nicholls Building and Plumbing Merchants and to many others who contributed generously to make it all possible”

Proceeds and sponsorship money raised will go towards improving facilities at the RNAC and The Rotary Club of Rugby, which supports various local charities.

You can order any of our pictures by clicking on 'Buy a Photo' at the bottom of our home page and type Santa run into the search