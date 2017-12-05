SCHOOL GAMES: Year 5&6 Sportshall Athletics

First two heats won by Abbots Farm and Dunchurch Boughton Junior Schools
Harris CofE Academy School Sports Partnership ran the first two heats of the annual Level 2 School Games Sportshall Athletics competitions last Tuesday (November 28). A dozen primary schools attended during the day and great performances were seen in all events.
Results are as follows:
Heat 1:
1st Abbots Farm Junior
2nd Oakfield Primary
3rd Knightlow Primary
4th St Andrews Benn Primary
5th Eastlands Primary
6th St Matthews Bloxham Primary
Heat 2:
1st Dunchurch Boughton Junior
2nd St Maries Primary
3rd St Oswalds Primary
4th Provost Williams Primary
5th Clifton Primary
6th Wolston St Margarets Primary
Congratulations to the winners of each heat who will be entered into a paper match with the winners of the third heat. The overall winners will then progress to represent Eastern Warwickshire at the Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire Level 3 School Games competition in March 2018.
The organisers would also like to thank the young leaders from Harris Church of England Academy who received praise throughout the day from all participating primary schools for their excellent communication, coaching skills, consistent encouragement and high energy levels.
If you would like to find out more about Harris CofE Academy School Sports Partnership please visit their website www.harriscofeacademy.co.uk/home-sports or call Ian Smart, Partnership & Sports Centre Development Manager on (01788) 812549 extension 305.
