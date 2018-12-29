SCHOOL SPORT: Great end to the year for St Marie’s teams

Success in athletics and girls’ football

St Marie’s Catholic Primary School sports teams have gone from strength to strength this year with excellent victories in the recent Rugby schools events.

Firstly the year 5/6 athletics team won the indoor Sportshall Athletics competition that was recently held at Harris Academy.

This was a great win for the team as they were up against some well established schools but produced some excellent performances in both track and field events.

The competition was held over three heats, the results of which were then entered into a paper match to identify the overall champions for 2018. It means St Marie’s now have the honour of representing Eastern Warwickshire at the Level 3 Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire School Games on March 20, 2019.

The second achievement was for the girls’ football team, who are unbeaten this season and have just won through to the Warwickshire County Schools FA finals, which are being held in January.

The girls have beaten very strong teams on the way to the final and are now looking forward to taking on the best of Warwickshire.