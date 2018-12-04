SCHOOL SPORT: Pictures from the first Sportshall Athletics heats

Level 2 School Games: Years 5 & 6

Level 2 School Games: Year 5 & 6 Sportshall Athletics Competitions

School teams in Heat 1

Last Friday (November 23) Harris Church of England Academy School Sport Partnership ran the first two heats of this year’s level 2 School Games year 5&6 sportshall athletics competition.

Results from the first heat were remarkably close with Riverside Academy scoring 100, St Matthews Bloxham scoring 104, and Clifton Primary scoring 108 points. However the winning team, Paddox Primary School, powered ahead with a final score of 176 points. Heat 2 was fiercely contested also: Eastlands Primary scoring 128, St Oswalds CE Academy 130, Long Lawford Primary 144, Boughton Leigh Junior 196, The Revel Primary 198 and the winning team Bilton Junior scoring 244 points.

Well done to all involved and thank you to the super year 9 Harris sports leaders who did a fantastic job all day long.

If you would like to find out more about Harris CofE Academy SSP please see the website http://www.harris.covmat.org/welcome-2/

Heat 2 teams gather together for the camera

Year 9 Young Leaders from Harris Academy