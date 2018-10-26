SIDECAR SPEEDWAY: Cossar bids to retain British title at Leicester on Saturday

Fourth and final round of 2018 championship

Local bike fans will be making the short trip just up the M1 on Saturday night (October 27) to see if Rugby’s Mark Cossar can retain his British Sidecar Speedway title at Leicester in the fourth and final round of the 2018 championship.

Leading by just one point, Cossar and his passenger Carl Blyth have Nottingham’s high-flying Paul Whitelam right on their tale, with Mick Cave also too close for comfort.

Mark’s fast-improving brother Tom Cossar is also in the line-up with his passenger Wayne Rickards - and there’s a third competitor for Rugby-based fans to cheer for in the shape of Gareth Williams, who is passenger to Matt Fumarola from Birmingham.

This all-deciding race meeting was scheduled for Belle Vue Manchester on October 13, but had to be postponed due to torrential rain, so Leicester, which has already hosted two exciting sidecar speedway events this year, gets a third bite of the cherry.

Admission is £10 for adults. Free for under 16s. First race at 7.30pm. The track is at Beaumont Sports Complex, Leicester LE4 1DZ.