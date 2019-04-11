SIDECAR SPEEDWAY: Dad and two brothers competing in season's opener

Four from Rugby racing at Leicester on Saturday evening

The 1,000cc sidecar speedway season roars into action at Leicester this Saturday (April 13) with Gareth Williams and three members of the Cossar family all flying the flag for Rugby.

Sidecar racing will be at Leicester Speedway on Saturday (April 13)

Racing brothers Mark and Tom, already competing against each other, now have their father Andy to contend with - keen to prove that it is Cossar senior who is the most fearless on the big bikes with no brakes.

Following the sad conclusion of racing at Brandon, it is now Leicester that is fast becoming the UK’s new home for sidecar speedway, which has enjoyed a healthy resurgence in the past two years. So much so, that several brand-new crews have entered the 2019 British Championship.

Saturday’s appropriately named ‘Season Opener’ also includes reigning British Champions Paul Whitelam and Alan Elliott, plus the spectacular Billy Winterburn (part of the highly successful racing family), who is switching from passenger to rider for the first time.

“It’s been a long old winter”, said Tom Cossar. “So we’re all raring to go. The Leicester track serves up some very good racing so we hope plenty of fans will be making the short trip from Rugby.”

First race at the Beaumont Sports Complex (LE4 1DZ) is at 7.30pm. Admission is £10 for adults and free for under 16s.