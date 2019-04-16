SIDECAR SPEEDWAY: Dad Andy Cossar hurt in horrifying racing crash

Sons Mark and Tom both on the podium at Leicester season opener

1,000cc Sidecar Speedway - Season Opener at Leicester

Mark Cossar (37) & Carl Blyth ready to overtake Clint Blondel & Kevin Bennett from Guernsey (Picture by Marc Websdale)

A controversial exclusion in the opening heat left Rugby’s Mark Cossar fuming, but that was soon forgotten in the very next race when he saw his father Andy sustain multiple injuries in a horrifying crash on Saturday.

Challenging for the lead, Andy Cossar’s passenger Jake Fumarola lost his footing, and as the unbalanced bike spectacularly flipped both men off, third place Joe Mogg had nowhere to go but straight into Andy.

After a lengthy delay, Cossar senior, who’d been knocked unconscious, was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary with damage to his shoulders, back, hips and pelvis.

Suitably charged up, Mark Cossar won his next three races to qualify for the main final – but only on countback from more race wins than his brother Tom (two heat victories) after the pair had both scored nine points. This put the younger Cossar brother into the last chance semi-final, which he duly won to grab a well-deserved place in the grand finale.

Tom Cossar & Wayne Rickards earned their first sidecar speedway rostrum place (Picture by Marc Websdale)

Rugby’s Gareth Williams was also in the thick of it as passenger to Matt Fumarola, qualifying with ease on eight points for the semi-final with one race to spare (which could have taken them straight to the final), but engine problems forced them to pull out of the meeting.

In this memorable Season Opener event, Mark Cossar made no mistake in the final on his way to the chequered flag – whilst brother Tom and his passenger Wayne Rickards finished third to record their first ever place on the podium for sidecar speedway.

Result:

1st Mark Cossar & Carl Blyth

2nd Mick Cave & Bradley Steer

3rd Tom Cossar & Wayne Rickards

4th Mick Stace & Ryan Knowles