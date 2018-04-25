SNOOKER: Chris Wakelin scores highest break of his professional career against Judd Trump at Crucible

Break of 141 currently highest in tournament too

Rugby’s Chris Wakelin has scored the highest break of his professional career, playing in the opening round of the World Snooker Championships this afternoon (Wednesday).

Having gone 3-0 down to fourth-seed Judd Trump, Chris came back to win the fourth frame with a fantastic confidence-boosting break of 95.

Coming out 3-1 down after the mid-session interval on his debut at the Crucible in Sheffield, Chris, 26, picked up where he left off with a break of 141 to be just one frame behind.

The former Rugby College student’s previous best was 136 from the Wuxi Classic in 2014. His 141 is currently the highest in the tournament so far, with a prize of £10,000 for the top score when the event reaches its conclusion on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7.

The BBC’s match statistics for the opening four frames, showed Trump scoring 217 points to Wakelin’s 165. Trump potted 63 balls to Wakelin’s 51. But Wakelin had a 91% pot success to Trump’s 81%, and a better long pot record too of 67% to 54%.

Trump’s safety stats were higher at 91% to 79% but Wakelin had the highest break at that stage with 95 to Trump’s 58.

Trump has won all seven of their previous encounters, with Chris only taking a total of six frames off him in those.

With six frames played of their current match, Trump was in the lead 4-2.