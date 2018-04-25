SNOOKER: Rugby’s Chris Wakelin in World Championships in Sheffield

First round opponent is fourth-seed Judd Trump

Rugby’s Chris Wakelin is taking on fourth-seed Judd Trump in the opening round of the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield.

The best-of-19-frames match begins at 2.30pm this afternoon (Wednesday, April 25) and concludes tomorrow evening (Thursday) from 7pm.

A second-round tie at the Crucible against 13th-seed Luca Brecel or Ricky Walden awaits the winner.

Ranked 55th in the world, Chris 26, a former Asda delivery driver, turned professional 2013 after qualifying through Q School and practises at the Atack snooker centre in Nuneaton.