SNOOKER: Rugby’s Chris Wakelin resumes 6-3 behind in World Championships debut against Judd Trump

Ten frames to go in this best-of-19 opener at Sheffield’s Crucible

After potting the highest break of his professional career, Rugby’s Chris Wakelin finished yesterday’s (Wednesday) session 6-3 down to Judd Trump in the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield.

Wakelin’s excellent 141 in the fifth frame was also the best of the tournament so far, and brought him to within one frame of the fourth-seed at 3-2.

Trump stretched his lead at the next, but a break of 69 saw Wakelin fight back to 4-3.

Despite being behind in the game, the match statistics displayed by the BBC in their live coverage after seven frames made very impressive reading for the 26-year-old debutant.

He led Trump on total points potted by 379 to 306, and on balls potted 110 to 90. His pot success was also superior at 95% to 85%, and long pots too 67% to 57%. At that point Trump’s highest break was 64 to Wakelin’s 141. And it was only in safety success that Trump topped the match stats, with 92% to the Rugby pro’s 83%.

Trump then went on to win the final two frames of the afternoon to end the day 6-3 up.

The game resumes at 7pm this evening (Thursday) with a maximum of ten frames still to play.

One of the qualifiers for the World Championships, Wakelin, a former Asda delivery driver and Rugby College student, only confirmed his place last week. He turned professional in 2013 and trains at the Atack snooker centre in Nuneaton.