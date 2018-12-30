SPORTS AWARDS: Don’t forget to send in your 2018 nominations

Deadline for entries is January 25

Nominations are now open for Rugby Sports Awards 2018, recognising the year’s best achievements and dedication.

Rugby Borough Council, supported by the Rugby Advertiser and Rugby FM are looking to recognise the Borough’s most committed and talented sports people and volunteers.

Those shortlisted will be invited to the presentations at the Benn Hall on February 27 and entries close on Friday, January 25.

The categories are:

Mark Gallagher Memorial Award for Coach of the Year; Club of the Year (Sponsored by Nationwide Windows & Doors); Unsung Hero ‘Volunteer’ (Sponsored by Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action); Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year Awards; the Lifetime Achievement award; Simon Warwood Memorial Award for Young Team of the Year; Young Volunteer of the Year (Sponsored by Rugby Rokeby Lions); Young Sports Person of the Year (Sponsored by The Rotary Clubs of Rugby); Primary School of the Year (Sponsored by Hinckley & Rugby Building Society.

Excellence in Sport Awards (Sponsored by GLL Sport Foundation) will see ten Under 18s who compete at national or international level receive £100 towards training or equipment.

Enter online at www.rugby.gov.uk/sportsawards, pick up a form at the Visitor Centre or Town Hall or request one by emailing sportsdevelopment@rugby.gov.uk or calling 01788 533711.