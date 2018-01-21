SPORTS AWARDS: Last week for your 2017 Rugby Sports Awards nominations

Deadline for entries is Friday, January 26

This is the final week for nominations for Rugby Sports Awards 2017, recognising and rewarding the Borough’s most dedicated and talented sports people. The closing date is Friday, January 26.

Rugby Borough Council, the Rugby Advertiser and Rugby FM have again teamed up to celebrate and honour the outstanding accomplishments of 2017 - many of which will have been reported in our pages.

The winners will be announced at the Rugby Sports Awards presentations, which will be held at the Benn Hall on Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

And this year there is a new category, honouring extra curricular sport and achievements in the Primary School of the Year.

In every club there is somebody who spends countless hours coaching or volunteering behind the scenes and deserves to be recognised, or a talented athlete who is shining in their sport. Don’t let them miss out.

All applications will be judged by a panel and those shortlisted will be invited to attend the award ceremony.

Entries are invited to put forward anyone who lives or is involved with a sports club or organisation in Rugby Borough.

Full details are on the awards website and nomination forms.

Nominations can be entered online at: www.rugby.gov.uk/sportsawards.

Alternatively nomination forms can be picked up from The Rugby Visitor Centre or Rugby Borough Council reception at the Town Hall.

You can also request a nomination form by emailing: sportsdevelopment@rugby.gov.uk or by telephoning (01788) 533711.

Here’s a reminder of the categories:

Mark Gallagher Memorial Award for Coach of the Year Award: Coaches should be nominated for their dedication, commitment and achievements during 2017.

Explain the hours this involves, qualifications, how long they have been involved with the club and what makes them so special.

Club of the Year Award – Sponsored by Nationwide Windows & Doors: Clubs should be nominated for their success in sport and their development initiatives.

The Unsung Hero ‘Volunteer’ Award – Sponsored by Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action: People should be nominated for their involvement and commitment to volunteering in 2017.

They should be an inspirational role model, perhaps someone who shows dedication behind the scenes, but whose contributions may otherwise go unrecognised.

Sportswoman of the Year Award – Sponsored by Anytime Fitness

Sportsman of the Year Award: People should be nominated for their achievement or success during 2017. Please tell the judges about their background in the sport and why they deserve the award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award: People should be nominated for their involvement, commitment and dedication to sport over many years.

Please tell judges how many years they have been involved and how their long service has made a difference to sport.

Excellence in Sport Award – Sponsored by GLL Sport Foundation: Open to young people in full time education aged 18 or under on August 31, 2017 who represent a particular sport at a national or international level.

This may be as part of a national development squad, competing for their country or having achieved a national title.

Ten winners will be awarded £100 towards training or equipment expenses.

Simon Warwood Memorial Award for Young Team of the Year: Maximum age group under 18.

Teams should be nominated for their achievements and success in sport and for demonstrating excellent team spirit, commitment and a sense of fair play during 2017.

Nominations are welcome from school teams as well as clubs.

Young Volunteer of the Year Award – Sponsored by Rugby Rokeby Lions: Open to anyone aged 18 or under on August 31, 2017.

People should be nominated for their involvement and commitment in their sport; a positive role model who inspires and engages with the community.

Young Sports Person of the Year Award – Sponsored by The Rotary Clubs of Rugby: Young people should be nominated for their achievements and success in their sport during 2017, but should also show involvement and commitment to their club/sport to go the extra mile.

Primary School of the Year Award – Sponsored by Hinckley & Rugby Building Society: Open to Primary Schools within the Borough that have excelled in school sport and physical activity during 2017.

Please tell the judges about the range of extracurricular sport and physical activity opportunities, any links with community clubs and any competitions in which they have taken part.

Nominations are welcome for successes and achievements between January 1 and December 31, 2017.