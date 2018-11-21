SPORTS AWARDS: Time to send in your 2018 nominations

Chance to recognise the borough’s most dedicated and talented sports people

Rugby Sports Awards 2018

Rugby Borough Council, supported by the Rugby Advertiser and Rugby FM, are looking to recognise and reward the Borough’s most dedicated and talented sports people and volunteers. Celebrating the achievements of 2018, the Rugby Sports Awards will be held at The Benn Hall on Wednesday, February 27 2019.

Do you know somebody that spends countless hours coaching or volunteering in a sports club who deserves to be recognised for the work they carry out? A talented athlete who is shining in their sport? Nominations are welcome for successes and achievements between January 1 and December 31 2018.

Nominations are now open in the following categories:

Mark Gallagher Memorial Award for Coach of the Year Award

Open to anyone who lives or coaches in a sports club or organisation in Rugby Borough. Coaches should be nominated for their dedication, commitment and achievements during 2018. Please tell the judges about the coach’s role and the hours this involves, qualifications, how long they have been involved with the club and what makes them so special. Also state any achievements and successes the individual team or club has had, with whom this coach is associated with.

Club of the Year Award – Sponsored by Nationwide Windows & Doors

Open to sports clubs based in the borough. Clubs should be nominated for their success in sport and their development initiatives. Please tell the judges about the development of coaches, officials and volunteers and any new opportunities for new and existing members, which have been introduced. Please include any involvement with local networks and national initiatives, developing new sections and achieving club accreditation.

The Unsung Hero ‘Volunteer’ Award – Sponsored by Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action

Open to anyone who lives or volunteers in a sports club or organisation based in the borough. People should be nominated for their involvement and commitment to volunteering in 2018. They should be an inspirational role model, perhaps someone who shows dedication behind the scenes, but whose contributions may otherwise go unrecognised. Please explain how important their role is and the time this involves.

Sportsman of the Year Award

Open to anyone who lives or participates in sport in the borough. People should be nominated for their achievement or success in their sport during 2018. Please tell the judges about their background in the sport and why they deserve the award.

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Open to anyone who lives or participates in sport in Rugby Borough. People should be nominated for their achievement or success in their sport during 2018. Please tell the judges about their background in the sport and why they deserve the award.

The Lifetime Achievement Award

Open to anyone who lives or is involved with a sports club or organisation in Rugby Borough. People should be nominated for their involvement, commitment and dedication to sport over many years. Please tell judges how many years they have been involved and how their long service has made a difference to sport.

Excellence in Sport Award – Sponsored by GLL Sport Foundation

Open to young people aged 18 or under on 31 August 2018 who represent a particular sport at a national or international level. This may be as part of a national development squad, competing for their country or having achieved a national title. Nominees must be a resident of the borough/go to school or represent a sports club or organisation in the borough and be in full-time education. 10 winners will be selected by a panel of judges and will be invited to attend the awards evening to be awarded £100 towards training or equipment expenses.

Simon Warwood Memorial Award for Young Team of the Year

Open to sports teams based in Rugby Borough (maximum age group under 18). Teams should be nominated for their achievements and success in sport and for demonstrating excellent team spirit, commitment and a sense of fair play during 2018. Nominations are welcome from school teams as well as clubs.

Young Volunteer of the Year Award – Sponsored by Rugby Rokeby Lions

Open to anyone aged 18 or under on 31 August 2018, who lives or volunteers in a sports club or organisation in the borough. People should be nominated for their involvement and commitment in their sport; a positive role model who inspires and engages with the community.

Young Sports Person of the Year Award – Sponsored by The Rotary Clubs of Rugby

Open to young people aged 18 or under on 31 August 2018 who are a resident of the borough/go to school or represent a sports club in the borough. Young people should be nominated for their achievements and success in their sport during 2018, but should also show involvement and commitment to their club/sport to go the extra mile.

Primary School of the Year Award – Sponsored by Hinckley & Rugby Building Society

Open to Primary Schools within the Borough that have excelled in school sport and physical activity during 2018. Please tell the judges about the range of extracurricular sport and physical activity opportunities, any links with Community Clubs e.g. deliver sessions, exit routes. Please include any competitions the school has participated in (intra-school, inter-school, locally, county, etc.)

The closing date for nominations is Friday, January 25 2019

All applications will be judged by a panel and those shortlisted will be invited to attend the award ceremony on February 27, 2019.

Nominations can be entered online at www.rugby.gov.uk/sportsawards. Alternatively nomination forms can be picked up from The Rugby Visitor Centre or Rugby Borough Council reception at the Town Hall. You can also request a nomination form by emailing sportsdevelopment@rugby.gov.uk or telephoning (01788) 533711.