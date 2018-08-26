SPORTS GRANT: New stand-up paddleboards for canoe club

Rugby Canoe Club

Rugby Canoe Club have received a £ 1,000 Sports Grant from Rugby Borough Council towards the purchase of two new stand-up paddleboards.

This will help to meet the increasing demand for use of SUPs within the club’s activities.

Tom Allen, the Council’s Sports Development Officer visited the club on Monday evening at Draycote Water to officially hand over the SUPs to Chris Fawcett, the club’s Chairman and Director of Coaching.

The club meets on Monday evenings at Draycote Water during the summer, and training in the safe use of SUPs, kayaks and canoes is available for beginners.

During the winter months the club meets at the Rugby School pool on Friday evenings where instruction is available to learn the art of Eskimo Rolling to right a capsized kayak, and other skills.

In addition to these training sessions, the club also organises a variety of river trips from flat water for beginners to white water for more advanced paddlers.

To find out more visit: www.rugbycanoeclub.org.uk