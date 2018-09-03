SPORTS TWINNING: Martial arts students enjoy weekend in Rugby’s German twin town

Russelsheim hosts hold onto trophy for another year

Over the August Bank Holiday, Rugby’s German twin town welcomed visitors to Rüsselsheim.

Master Vendon Wright 7th Dan black belt and Chief Instructor of the Freestyle Martial Arts Association, took ten students to Germany for their annual sports twinning competition. They were met on Friday at 11am at Frankfurt airport and then taken to their selected hosts’ houses.

After being spoilt with traditional German food, the twinning got underway with a martial arts competition. There are three sections to the competition. Rugby won the fighting, while Germany won both the demonstration and the fun section, holding on to the trophy for another year.

In the evening, they all met up with previous German hosts at Rüsselsheim Brewery at the Main River and had a wonderful time singing and dancing to popular German music.

Saturday morning everyone was treated to breakfast at the Rüsselsheim Fortress Café, then had a guided tour at the Catacombs in Oppenheim, which was built in 1250ad. They finished off the evening with a barbecue at one of the German hosts’ houses, with lots more singing and dancing!

On Sunday, the twinning party had a ride on the historic steam train ‘Fiery Elias’ which was amazing.

Then they finished off the day with traditional German nine-pin bowling

On Bank holiday Monday, the twinners were taken on a guided tour of Hessischer Rundfunk (German radiostation in Frankfurt) where they pretended to be radio DJs. In the afternoon, they went shopping in Frankfurt, before leaving for England at 9pm.

Master Vendon Wright, who teaches WTF Olympic Taekwondo at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre, has been twinning with Rüsselsheim Germany for 33 years and is looking forward to next year’s sports twinning.

For more information on martial arts, contact (01788) 331255.