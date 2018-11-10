SWIMMING: Jack swims for Warwickshire at Ponds Forge

Teenager’s final appearance in National Intercounty Championships

Rugby’s Jack Carey was selected ahead of all the other swimmers in Warwickshire to swim freestyle in the 16/17 year age group at the National Intercounty Championship at Ponds Forge International Swimming Pool at the Steel City of Sheffield.

An early start on the team coach from Coventry awaited Jack when he would again meet up with this elite group of swimmers from across the county selected as the Warwickshire Team.

This event is made up of 39 teams across England Scotland and Wales, split into 2 Divisions.

Warwickshire are currently in Division 2 and finished eighth last year. They have been champions once in 1974 and last tasted success in 2013 as Division 2 Champions.

After the Saturday’s run out in the Coventry and District’s open meet butterfly with a 2 second PB of 1:00.53.

Jack swam his favoured event 100m freestyle on the Sunday in Sheffield with a time of 54.55, a PB, beating his entered time of 54.94 by 0.39.

He then went on to add his expertise swimming freestyle in the relay leg for the team.

Warwickshire finished the day in 11th place out of the 17 teams in Division 2, so unfortunately not high enough for promotion.

Jack will be too old for this event next year so thanks Warwickshire for giving him the opportunity and experience to swim for them.

He is also grateful to the coaching team and management team and all the hours and commitment put in for the Warwickshire cause.

And to the Rugby Swimming Club coaching team past and present for their support and training to give Jack his opportunity to be selected to represent Warwickshire.