SWIMMING: Mum and daughter both qualify to swim open water nationals

Success in Wales for Rugby swimmers

After issues with the water at the original venue, the Midlands Open Water Championships were cancelled and all entrants given the opportunity to transfer to the Swim Wales Open Water Championships to be able to qualify for Swim England Nationals.

Rugby Swimming Club’s Erin and Rachel Lloyd did just that, making the 250-mile round trip for a swim in Llyn Tegid in Bala.

Erin, 12, was in the Elite Wales race against all the Midlands and Welsh 12/13 boys and girls. This was to be her first open water mass start event and, added to the unusual water temperature meaning that it was a non-wetsuit event, she felt understandably nervous.

Once in the water her nerves eased and she set off at pace to find herself in a good position at the first turn buoy at 250m. At 1500m, with 500m to go, she upped her pace and managed to pass a few swimmers including one in the finish funnel.

This gave her the end result of 1st West Midlands swimmer and 3rd Midlands swimmer. As a result Erin has qualified to compete at National Open Water Age Group Championships at Rother Valley later this month.

Rachel was transferred into the combined Masters/Open event on the same course and after a slight scuffle round the first buoy found herself in clear water for the rest of the race finishing first female and top five overall.

Rachel will be competing in the Masters National Open Water Championships in both the 1.5km and 3.0km the day before Erin’s 2.0km race.