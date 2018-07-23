SYNCHRO: Reigning champions defend title with highest score of competition yet again

Success for Rugby Swimming Club at London Aquatics Centre

Rugby Swimming Club Synchro took the long trip down to London to compete at the stunning and iconic London Aquatics Centre, built for the London 2012 Olympics. The Swim England ‘Combo Cup’ was to be held there for its second year.

Rugby's 12 and Under Division 1 squad

Some 34 clubs were being represented with over 750 swimmers, and Rugby took 4 squads down to compete in their respective events. It really was a fantastic, inspiring, exciting and unbelievable experience for all of the swimmers, parents and coaches to compete in such a venue against such a large number of swimmers, showing the ever increasing popularity of synchronised swimming in this country.

In the 13-18 Age Group Division 1 Combo, Rugby swam really well and showed how far they have come this year and placed a wonderful 7th.

In the 13-18 Age Group Division 2 Combo, Rugby held their nerve extremely and swam exceptionally well in spite of last minute illness and changes. They coped commendably and were rewarded with a 7th place finish. The youngest of our squads were next to compete.

In the 12U Division 1 squad we have swimmers that are only nine years of age and this being their very first competitive season, so to compete here was just amazing for them. They had to wait a long time to swim last out of 18 routines, and swam wonderfully to place 8th, improving every time that they swim.

The final event of the day was the 15-18 Division 2 event - the ‘big guns’ in terms of standard and ability. Last year, Rugby SC Synchro won this event with the highest score of the whole day, so there was a lot of pressure and expectation with this group of girls to retain their title. Although there are new members to this squad, the girls performed their ‘Tina Turner Proud Mary’ routine with such energy and power that yet again they were crowned champions of this event, as well as yet again scoring the highest score of the competition.

A fantastic day all round, from the youngest, least experienced athletes to the reigning National Combo Champions. Thanks to all parents that travelled with us and of course the team managers and coaches that supported the girls!

If you are interested in trying synchronised swimming or for more information about the club at Rugby Swimming Club please contact Head Coach Hannah Secher on rugbysynchro.headcoach@gmail.com’