SYNCHRO: Silver success for Masters synchronised swimmers

Rugby Swimming Cub

Back in September, the Masters squad from Rugby Swimming Club’s Synchronised Swimming section competed in the FINA Masters European Championships in Slovenia.

As the heavens opened in Kamnik (a town near to Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana) the team from Rugby prepared to open the afternoon’s Combination Team event. Swimming in an outdoor pool was a welcome challenge and the torrential rain added an unexpected element to the occasion. The athletes from Rugby (Sandra Anstruther, Julie Bowler-Smith, Dawn Broad, Kay Ridler, Alison Richardson, and Joyce Williams) were pleased with their performance of their ‘magic’ themed routine featuring a compilation of music by Pilot, The Police and the theme tune to ‘Bewitched’ which was choreographed by their coach Diana Andrew. “The rain just added to the fun of it,” explained Alison Richardson; “There is always great camaraderie among the teams at Masters competitions,” added Joyce Williams. The team earned themselves silver medals and set their sights on continued success at Nationals.

Filled with confidence and swimming in their home pool at Rugby’s Queens Diamond Jubilee Centre, the team (this time joined by novice athlete Rebecca Chandler) performed their routine with great support from friends, family and supporters at the Swim England National Masters Championships on 3rd November. Placing silver again and beating their 2018 Nationals score, the team now have their sights set on further increasing their scores at regional and international competitions in the Spring / Summer of 2019.

Performing for the first time in a Masters competition, Emilia Walker executed an impressive technical routine to ‘Thinking About You’ by Dua Lipa and free routine to Sam Smith’s ‘One Last Song’, being awarded a very well-deserved Silver medal against tough competition in the 18-24 age group.

Novice duet partners Sandra Anstruther and Julie Bowler-Smith were pleased with their ‘Greatest Showman’ themed free routine in the 40-54 age group which they are aiming to perform internationally in 2019.

If you would like to know more about synchronised swimming, which is a fun sport for both boys and girls, men and women, please contact Head Coach Hannah Secher. RugbySynchro.headcoach@gmail.com