SYNCHRO: Success at National Age Group Championships

Synchronised swimming

Rugby Swimming Club Synchro travelled to Manchester last month for the National Age Groups Championship, a significant competition in the synchro competition calendar.

Eve Young won silver and bronze

Top clubs from all over the country come together for National titles in 12 and Under and 131415 Age Groups.

In the 131415 Age group figures competition, Georgia Lindsay came 21st in a field of over 120, and therefore qualified to swim in the Solo competition – where she was placed 11th overall.

Georgia and Lili Carroll also swam their Duet at ‘standard setters’ in the 131415 Duet event placing 13th.

The 131415 Combination Team – Eve Howard, Emily Ogg, Charlie Putt, Ariane Sargent, Georgia Lindsay, Lili Carroll, Sophie Thomas and Abbey Jelf-Barrow – took home the silver medal with a fantastic performance ahead of local rivals City of Birmingham.

In the 12 and Under category, the stand-out performance was a silver medal for Eve Young in the individual Figures event, followed by a superb bronze medal in her Solo swim.

In the team event, figures scores are carried forward. Eve, India Townsend, Imogen Ravenhall, Alexa Holland and Tyra Watson closed a three point gap to finish fourth, missing out on the bronze medal by only 0.8 points.

A long but enjoyable and highly successful weekend for Rugby Synchro.

The club now looks forward to the Regional Junior & Masters competition in Nottingham, the British Championships also in Nottingham at the end of April, and the Combo Cup at the London Aquatic Centre (Olympic pool) in July.

If you would like to know more about the incredible sport of synchronised swimming, please contact rugbysynchro.headcoach@gmail.com.