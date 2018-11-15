SYNCHRO: Success for Rugby’s swimmers at Scottish nationals

Synchronised swimming

Rugby Swimming Club Synchro Section headed by planes, trains and automobiles to Drumchapel, Glasgow, for the Scottish National Age Groups.

The first event was the figures competition, which is particularly important as scores are used to determine qualification to swim solo and duet, and also count towards the ultimate scores for those events and the free teams.

In a tough under 12 group, the leading Rugby swimmer was Lola Dudkowsky, placed 11 from 56. Bethany Masters was 13th and Josephine Mozley 15th. Emily Dakin topped the Rugby results for the 13-15s, placing 10th. In the 15-18 (Junior) group, Laura Ribeiro da Cunha claimed a fantastic gold medal against 52 other competitors, with Nayana Walker 5th, Freya Thomas 9th and Elise Richardson 10th.

In the Under 12 Solo event, Lola Dudkowsky placed 8th. The Junior group saw Laura Ribeiro da Cunha add another gold, with Nayana Walker 6th,

Moving to the duets, Bethany Masters and Josephine Mozley secured bronze and Emily Dakin & Georgia Lindsay were 5th in the 13-15s. In the Juniors, Laura Ribeiro da Cunha and Nayana Walker achieved gold, with Abby Huett and Amelia Quinn placing 5th.

The 12 & Under Free Team event produced another medal for Rugby, with Bethany Masters, Eve Young, India Townsend, Lola Dudkowsky, Elizabeth Elliott, Imogen Ravenhall, Josephine Mozley and Olivia Tyers taking home the bronze medal, with Lauren Coward as reserve.

In the 13-15 group, another bronze was added by Abbey Jelf-Barrow, Charlotte Putt, Eve Howard, Jadine Carroll, Ariane Sargent, Emily Dakin, Georgia Lindsay and Maisie Grinter. Sophie Thomas, Emily Ogg and Jagoda Czuplak were also part of the squad.

The competition finished on a high, with a gold medal and a new personal best score for the Junior Free Team, comprising Abby Huett, Cassandra Reed, Nayana Walker, Isobel Ogg, Amelia Quinn, Elise Richardson, Freya Thomas and Laura Ribeiro da Cunha. Then finally, swimming a fantastic routine to ‘Proud Mary’ by Tina Turner, The Open Free Combination Team (Abby Huett, Amelia Quinn, Cassandra Reed, Danielle Medgett, Emilia Walker, Freya Thomas, Laura Ribeiro da Cunha, Frances Thornton and Isobel Ogg) took the gold medal.

The swimmers, parents, supporters, coaches and volunteers headed home after a long event happy following a successful competition and also a great team experience for the club. They now look forward to the final major event of the calendar year, the National Age Groups in Gloucester on November 24-25.

If you would like to know more about the sport of synchronised swimming, which welcomes girls and boys of all ages, and men and women in the Masters section, please contact Head Coach Hannah Secher at rugbysynchro.headcoach@gmail.com