SYNCHRO: Synchro squad strike silver to end year on a high

Rugby Swimming Club

Rugby Synchronised Swimming Club travelled to Gloucester for the Swim England National Age Group Championships.

Rugby's 12&U team with their silver medals

It was the final major competition of the calendar year and one where all the top English teams, plus invited teams from Scotland and, in for 2018, Belgium – compete over two full days. Athletes have to achieve fixed standards in assessments (‘grades’) in order to qualify to take part.

The event opened with the figures, four sequences performed in front of a judging panel. As well as being a competition in its own right, figures scores determine eligibility to swim solo or duet, and count toward the team result.

In the 12 and under age group, Lola Dudkowsky came 12th and Bethany Masters 25th in a strong field of 85. Georgia Lindsay headed the 13-15 group for Rugby with 27th from 135; and Laura Ribeiro da Cunha took 4th from 100 in the 15-18 group.

The results saw Lola and Georgia invited to attend England Age Group and Development Trials.

The successful 12&U team performing

In the solo event, Bethany Masters placed 8th in the 12 and under, with Eve Young 11th; and Laura Ribeiro da Cunha taking the bronze medal in the 15-18 category.

Moving to Duets, in the 12 & unders, Bethany Masters and Eve Young took home silver; Georgia Lindsay and Emily Dakin (with reserve, Jadine Carroll) placed 10th in the 13-15; and Nayana Walker and Laura Ribeiro da Cunha came 7th in the oldest age group.

In the team event, there was a fantastic silver medal for the Rugby 12 & Unders – Bethany Masters, Elizabeth Elliott, Eve Young, Imogen Ravenhall, India Townsend, Josephine Mozley, Lola Dudkowsky, Olivia Tyers, Lauren Coward (reserve), and Tia Faulkner (reserve).

The 13-15 team (Abbey Jelf-Barrow, Charlotte Putt, Emily Dakin, Eve Howard, Georgia Lindsay, Jadine Carroll, Maisie Grinter, Sophie Thomas, Ariane Sargent (reserve) and Bethany Clarke (reserve) came 9th.

The 12&U squad on the podium

Finally, the weekend finished with the 15-18 free team competition. Rugby achieved 4th, represented by Abby Huett, Amelia Quinn, Cassandra Reed, Elise Richardson, Freya Thomas, Isobel Ogg, Laura Ribeiro da Cunha, Nayana Walker, Danielle Medgett (reserve) and Frances Thornton (reserve).

In the New Year, an amended schedule will see Rugby competing in a number of prestigious regional and national competitions, including the British Championships and the Combo Cup, held at the London Aquatics Centre (The 2012 Olympic Pool).

If you would like to know more about the fantastic sport of synchronised swimming, please contact head coach Hannah Secher at rugbysynchro.headcoach@gmail.com.’