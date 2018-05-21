SYNCHRONISED SWIMMING: Success for Rugby’s novices at Walsall

Rugby Swimming Club

Rugby SC Synchro travelled to Walsall on Saturday, May 12 for the West Midlands Novice competition. This event is open to swimmers assessed in the introductory grades, and for many of those taking part this was their first competition.

The Under 12 age group Division 1 Combination team of Emily Minor, Willow Whitley, Edie John, Amy Buckley, Tyra Watson, Alexa Holland, Hannah Hopkins, Ella Ravenhall, Isabel Maxey, Poppy Williams and Evelyn Whisker came 6th. In the 13-18 Division 1 Combination, the Rugby team of Olivia Broomhead, Rosie Thomas, Nyah Munden-Edge, Sophie Lowe, Lottie McGlinchey, Hattie McMillan, Lana Penney, Mia Timothy, Angelique Tye and Lizzie Pritchard achieved a fantastic bronze medal.

In the figures competition – where swimmers carry out a number of specific actions that are graded by a judging panel – Rugby put in a particularly strong performance. In the Grade 1 8-10 year group, Alexa Holland and Tyra Watson earned silver and bronze respectively. Lola Marsay won bronze in the 12 and under category, and Rosie Thomas also took bronze in the 15-18 age group.

Moving to the Grade 2 competition, Imogen Ravenhall won silver in the 8-10 age group. Sophie Lowe added the final medal to Rugby’s haul with gold in the 13-15 section.

Synchronised swimming is a fantastic sport that combines strength, team work, stamina and choreography. If you would like to find out more, please email head coach Hannah Secher at dudz23@hotmail.com.