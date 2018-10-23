SYNCRONISED SWIMMING: Regional success for Rugby’s synchro teams

Two more big competitions coming up

Rugby Synchronised Swimming Club, together with supporters, coaches and volunteers, headed to Walsall for the Midland ASA Age Group Championships.

The first events were the figures, where swimmers perform a specific combination of movements in front of a team of judges. As well as being an event in its own right, figures scores are also carried forward to solo, duet and free team results.

In the 12 and Under category, Rugby had a fantastic result, with six athletes in the top 11 – Eve Young (bronze medal), Bethany Masters, Josephine Mozley, Elizabeth Elliott, India Townsend and Lola Dudkowsky.

The 13-15 group saw a silver medal for Emily Dakin and a bronze for Georgia Lindsay. Laura Cunha then won gold for Rugby in the 15-18 age group – meaning silver in the Senior category as well – and a strong team performance saw Nayana Walker in 4th, Amelia Quinn 6th, Elise Richardson 7th and Freya Thomas 9th.

Moving on to the solo swims, Eve Young added a bronze to her figures medal in the 12 & under group. Emily Dakin also added to her medal haul with a bronze in the 13-15 section; and in the 15-18 and Championships categories, Laura Cunha secured another wonderful gold and silver respectively.

The duets saw further success for Rugby. Gold in the Under 12’s for Bethany Masters, Josephine Mozley and reserve Lola Dudkowsky was followed by another gold in the 13-15 group for Lili Carroll, Georgia Lindsay and reserve Emily Dakin. In the 15-18 category, Laura Cunha and Nayana Walker secured silver (and bronze in the Championships section).

The Free Team events started with the Free Team 12 & Under. A great start saw gold for Rugby, with a team comprising Imogen Ravenhall, Eve Young, India Townsend (reserve), Josephine Mozley, Lola Dudkowsky, Elizabeth Elliott, Bethany Masters, Olivia Tyers and Lauren Coward. It was silver for the 13-15 team – Abbey Jelf-Barrow, Sophie Thomas (reserve), Lili Carroll, Ariane Sargent, Georgia Lindsay, Charlotte Putt, Eve Howard, Emily Dakin, Maisie Grinter and Bethany Clarke (reserve). It was then gold again for Rugby in the 15-18 group, represented by Nayana Walker, Amelia Quinn, Abby Huett, Laura Cunha, Freya Thomas, Frances Thornton (reserve), Isobel Ogg, Elise Richardson and Casandra Reed.

The Combination Routine event does not include figure scores, but unlike the Free Team performances the teams have to include a certain number of specific elements. In the 12 and under group, Rugby had two entries, achieving 4th (Team A – Emily Minor, Willow Whitley, Alexa Holland, Tyra Watson, Amy Buckley, Jasmine Farr, Evelyn Whisker, Poppy Williams, Isabel Maxey, Edith John, Gabriella Ravenhall and Hannah Hopkins) and 5th (Team B – Amelia Mahoney, Matilda John, Sophie Henry, Chloe Batholomew, Chloe Lyons, Chloe Barrett-Leafe, Poppy Jenkins, Olivia Barry and Kate James).

In the 13-18 Division 1 Category, Rugby were placed 4th represented by Olivia Broomhead, Maddie Crosbie, Mia Timothy, Sophie Lowe, Emily Marston, Lottie McGlinchey, Nyah Munden-Edge, Hattie McMillan, Angelique Tye and Rosie Thomas. In the 13-18 Division 2 Category, Rugby were awarded the bronze medal represented by Rose Potter, Jen Ravenhall, Katie McConnell, Jess Barrett-Leafe, Phoebe Saturley, Sophie Chaloner, Eleanor Garrard, Lizzy Pritchard, Mae Howard, Jess Farndon and Anna Kempson.

Rugby’s final entry was in the Senior Championship Combo event, and produced silver for Nayana Walker, Amelia Quinn, Abby Huett, Laura Cunha, Emelia Walker, Freya Thomas, Frances Thornton, Isobel Ogg, Elise Richardson (reserve), Danielle Medgett, Casandra Reed and Emily Dakin (reserve).

After a very long and tiring but successful day Rugby headed home, to start the preparations for the next two big events of the synchro calendar – the Scottish Invitational Age Groups in Glasgow at the end of October and the UK National Age Groups in Gloucester at the end of November. Anyone interested in the wonderful sport of synchronised swimming may want to come and watch the Swim England National Masters Championships, which are being hosted by Rugby at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Centre on November 3. Or, contact Head Coach, Hannah Secher (dudz23@hotmail.com) for the next taster sessions for males or females of all ages.