TEN PIN BOWLING: UK senior title for Yelvertoft player

Webster now hoping to replicate his success on bowls scene in years to come

Yelvertoft’s Martin Webster has been crowned a 2018 UK Senior Tenpin Bowling champion. Playing at the Airport Bowling Centre, Heathrow the 65-year-old was up against over 200 bowlers from all over the UK.

Martin and his other team members, Geoff Brown, Simon Brown and Gary Oakley won the Team title by 12 pins in a very close finish scoring 2,560 pins for the three game final averaging 214 per game.

Martin, an ex England International and gold medal winner said the competition this year was better than ever with the Senior Tour full of talented bowlers from all over the UK and it is a very prestigious title to win.

Martin was also the last winner of the Senior Tour when it was held in the No. 10 Rugby bowling centre before it closed in 2006.

Having been bowling since he was eight, he has won many UK and European titles throughout his bowling career culminating in being selected for England and he played internationally for seven years.

Martin said that he has now started green bowls and hopes to replicate his success both indoors and outdoors in the years to come.