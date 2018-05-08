TENNIS: League secretary steps down after 36 years in the role

Rugby & District winning teams presented with their trophies at the AGM

Rugby & District Tennis League secretary Alan Hipwell is standing down after an incredible 36 years. At the league’s recent AGM, chairman Graeme Baker presented Alan with a thank you from all the clubs. Graeme said: “It is the end of an era! During the last 36 years he has been the back bone of keeping the league on a sound footing. Alan has seen many clubs come and go, especially all the old company teams such as GEC, BTH and AEI Willans. Everyone present was only too pleased to thank him for all he has done for league tennis in Rugby.”

Rugby & District Tennis League winners from 2017 receiving their trophies at the recent AGM.

(From left): John Wilson (Rugby LTC) – Winners of Men’s Division 2, Charlotte Brayson (Rugby LTC) – Winners of Mixed Division 1, Amanda Trodd (Rugby LTC) – Winners of Ladies and Presidents Trophy (best organised team captain), Ryan Forrest & Chris Delaney (Nuneaton TC) –Winners of Men’s Division 1 and John Thorne (Offchurch) – Winners of Mixed Division 2.