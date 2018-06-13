TENNIS: New set of ‘Tennis for Kids’ courses at Rugby LTC

Six weeks of taster sessions for 4-11 year-olds

Rugby Lawn Tennis Club has new summer courses starting on their Tennis for Kids, national initiative, which offers six weeks of tennis taster sessions for children aged 4-11 years old for only £25.

As well as the coaching, each child will receive a tennis racket, three tennis balls and a personalised T-shirt.

Rugby Lawn Tennis Club has the following courses available:

Wednesdays - ages 5-10yrs with Rachael Baker

Thursdays - ages 4-7yrs with Pete Brinkley

Sundays - ages 8-11yrs with Pete Brinkley

Limited spaces so sign up now, either through Facebook or the club’s website (https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/rugbylawntennisclub/Coaching)

The Tennis For Kids programme, sponsored by the LTA, has been a great and very succesful way for the Webb Ellis Road club to be able to introduce tennis to so many children over the past three years, who had yet to have the opportunity to try this great sport.