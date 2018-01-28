TENNIS: Rugby LTC boys win Warwickshire Mini Tennis League

Finals day victory for Alfie and Raheem

Alfie Offord and Raheem Shahzada, representing Rugby Lawn Tennis Club, came first out of 40 Warwickshire and Birmingham tennis club teams in the Warwickshire Mini Tennis League for Boys aged 10 and Under.

In a competitive finals day contested on January 21, indoors at Tudor Grange Leisure Centre in Solihull, Rugby beat Alcester 4-1 in the final.

After winning their opening doubles match in decisive fashion, Alfie and Raheem then each won their opening singles matches to take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Club Chairman Graeme Baker was present to witness their success, and was impressed that the boys had listened to his advice on playing doubles tennis and had implemented it 100%.

