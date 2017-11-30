TRIATHLON: Awards night celebrations for Rugby Triathlon Club

Tremendous year with many members representing Great Britain in international competitions

PICTURE BY MARK PALMER

Rugby Triathlon Club celebrated an incredible year with their awards evening at Arnold House in Rugby on Saturday night.

The club has had some outstanding performances all around the world with many members earning the right to wear the GB kit at international competitions this year.

Along with these elite performances, there are many newcomers who competed in their first triathlons in 2017 and other experienced members who stepped up to half or full ironman distance this year who also picked up awards.

There were over 20 awards presented to members on Saturday evening with some competitors picking up multiple awards.

New club captain Claire Walker walked away with four medals, ending a great year having represented GB in Düsseldorf and conquering a full ironman for the first time at the Outlaw, an incredible effort.

Alison Rose-Quirie won the Captain’s award for 2017 from the outgoing captain, Ross Wearing.

As if to prove her phenomenal season, she was unable to be at the awards night to collect her trophy as she was at the Ironman Middle East 70.3 Championships in Bahrain where she raced to 2nd place in 5:41:55.

The race involved a windy route including the Bahrain Grand Prix track. This is one of Alison’s many podiums this year and she fully deserves the accolade of being Ross’s last Captain’s Award recipient.

Ross has had a great four years as Captain, encouraging a great atmosphere within the club and leading by example, whether that is on race day or at the bar afterwards!

The whole club would like to thank Ross for his time as Captain.

The special award of Honorary Membership for Outstanding Achievements in Triathlon was presented to George Goodwin.

George joined the Junior Rugby Triathlon Club when the club started and has now received his pro triathlon licence.

George has had a truly incredible year setting the world of triathlon alight, he really is a future star of triathlon racing on a global level.

This year he won the British Middle Distance Championships at the Vitruvian Triathlon at Rutland Water, over 13 minutes ahead of second place.

He won the British Universities and College Sport Standard Distance Gold in Southport in May before setting course records at each of the three events that make up the Castle Triathlon series to be series winner.

His season ended with his first professional outing at Challenge Peguera-Mallorca finishing an incredible 8th in a stacked field.

Rugby Triathlon club are looking forward to an even more successful 2018.

More information can be found at www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk.