TRIATHLON: Battle for club Olympic Distance championship at Pitsford

Rugby Triathlon club had their Olympic Distance Championship race at the local Pitsford Triathlon last weekend with a good turnout from both beginners and experienced club members.

Matthew Glenn led the club home with a 2nd place overall in 2:12:13 in good racing conditions.

There were age group wins for Keith Edwards (2:23:10), Mike Smallwood (2:34:52), Stephanie Seeley (3:00:05), Jospehine Goodwin (3:02:11) and Marinthe de Bokx (3:04:52) all adding to impressive seasons so far.

They were joined on the age group podiums by Matthew Glenn, James Gibb (2:28:48), Brian Haycock (2:31:13) and Anna Harrington (3:18:11).

Javier Rincon and Alan Deas

There were many club members who were taking part in their first ever Olympic distance, not an easy task with the 1500m swim, 40k bike ride and 10k run.

Shane Owen raced in the Lakesman Triathlon in Keswick, completing it in 12:36:51. This iron-distance triathlon consisted of a 2.4 mile swim in Derwentwater, 112 mile cycle over the Lake Districts notorious hills and a 26.2 mile run through the Lake District.

The racing started well for Shane but after puncturing on the bike course and with a brutal headwind for the second half he struggled on the run.

Despite this he finished in a fantastic time at one of the toughest iron-distance triathlons in the country.

Tony Johnson won his age group at the Olympic distance Dambuster Triathlon at Rutland Water in a time of 2:42:11.

With a bike course containing the Rutland Ripple this was not a course for the weak biker. Fortunately, Tony is very strong in the saddle meaning he would have won the age group below his as well!