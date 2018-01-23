TRIATHLON: Bike maintenance workshop will reap bigger rewards than another ride or run!

Rugby Triathlon Club members compete in Stratford

Rugby Triathlon Club members were in full running mode this weekend with strong appearances at the Not The Roman IX race in Stratford. Five club members braced the chilly conditions to all finish in the top 20 in their age groups.

Josie Goodwin led the ladies home in 1:04:31, with Beverley Graham-Older (1:06:51) and Samantha Watkins (1:06:58) chasing her down close behind. James Daly (54:17) was just outside the top 100 overall finishers and David Fearn finished in 58:18.

Closer to home at the Draycote 10k, three athletes put in great performances on the blustery course around Draycote Water. Stephanie Seeley won her age group in an impressive 50:06, leaving many the junior athlete in her wake! Martin Moxon finished in 42:47 and Jane Mitchell set a new PB in 59:33.

As well as getting training miles in, members attended the club’s bike maintenance workshop this weekend, hosted by Paul from Local Honey Cycleworks in Rugby. Although a different sort of winter training, the attendees will now be better prepared for next season. This sort of session will reap them bigger rewards than another long cycle ride or run would have!

