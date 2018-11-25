TRIATHLON CLUB: Amy wins 50-mile race by 90 minutes!

Getting muddy and climbing hills, members take on Broadway marathon and half marathon

Never ones for rest, Rugby Triathlon Club members were out running off-road this weekend.

Amy Sarkies was the first female and 11th overall at the Wendover Woods 50, a very challenging 50-mile event within the Forestry Commissions Wendvor Woods site.

Not only did Amy grab first place in 8:50:59 but she set a new course record by 1 second and beat the 2nd place female by over 90 minutes! A truly incredibly performance on a wet, muddy and incredibly hilly course within the forest.

Getting just as muddy and climbing many hills also where a group of athletes racing at the Broadway Marathon and Half Marathon. Anthony Smith(4:09:08), Tony Stinton (4:59:16), Matt Hayward (5:05:04) and Paul Albon (5:36:28) tackled the full marathon taking in over 3000ft of elevation and descent.

The 8.15am start was a chilly one and views at Broadway Tower will non-existent with visibility at a few hundred feet. However the hills and views kept coming after the mist had cleared.

Starting a little later Alice O’Neil (2:19:27), Greg Ashley (2:19:27), Guy Sanders (2:19:28), Laura McCrystal (2:44:25) and Richard Mercer (2:44:55) completed the half marathon event.

The views from the tower were far better for their slightly later start time but the hills were still as gruelling.

Rugby Triathlon Club are a local triathlon club who often like to run in the mud! More information can be found about them at rugbytriathlonclub.org.uk.