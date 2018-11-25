TRIATHLON CLUB: Amy wins 50-mile race by 90 minutes!

Guy Sanders, Alice O'Neill and Greg Ashley at the Broadway half marathon
Getting muddy and climbing hills, members take on Broadway marathon and half marathon

Never ones for rest, Rugby Triathlon Club members were out running off-road this weekend.

Amy Sarkies was the first female and 11th overall at the Wendover Woods 50, a very challenging 50-mile event within the Forestry Commissions Wendvor Woods site.

Not only did Amy grab first place in 8:50:59 but she set a new course record by 1 second and beat the 2nd place female by over 90 minutes! A truly incredibly performance on a wet, muddy and incredibly hilly course within the forest.

Getting just as muddy and climbing many hills also where a group of athletes racing at the Broadway Marathon and Half Marathon. Anthony Smith(4:09:08), Tony Stinton (4:59:16), Matt Hayward (5:05:04) and Paul Albon (5:36:28) tackled the full marathon taking in over 3000ft of elevation and descent.

The 8.15am start was a chilly one and views at Broadway Tower will non-existent with visibility at a few hundred feet. However the hills and views kept coming after the mist had cleared.

Starting a little later Alice O’Neil (2:19:27), Greg Ashley (2:19:27), Guy Sanders (2:19:28), Laura McCrystal (2:44:25) and Richard Mercer (2:44:55) completed the half marathon event.

The views from the tower were far better for their slightly later start time but the hills were still as gruelling.

