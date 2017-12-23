TRIATHLON CLUB: Festive fundraising run to support clubmate

Rugby Triathlon Club

Rugby Triathlon Club members took a well-deserved break from competing at the weekend and instead ran to fundraise for Barry Purves.

Barry lost his arm in a motor bike accident and his club mates have been helping to raise funds for a prosthetic arm that will allow him to enjoy sport to its fullest, and safely.

Over 30 members of the club got up on a frosty Saturday morning and met for a spectacular off-road run.

Members ran either six or ten miles across fields and trails around Rugby suitably dressed in Christmas-themed outfits. There was even a buggy and bumps run for those pushing or pregnant with the next generation of Rugby triathletes!

Anthony Dale and his family hosted the runners with a well-deserved cooked breakfast and numerous club members contributed to a generous cake sale.

Raffle prizes were also donated by Leisure Lakes in Daventry, and a wonderfully crafted Christmas cake baked by Sam Watkins raised lots of money for the cause.

The morning’s breakfast, cake sale and prizes raised over £500 to help Barry towards the £4,000 he needs for his new prosthetic.

The club helped the Air Ambulance and Genetic Disorders through 2017, with the Viridian Daventry Triathlon being a vital part of the club’s fundraising efforts.

More information at www.rugbytriathlon.org.uk.