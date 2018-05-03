TRIATHLON: Club fields 39 in Southam sprint event

Matthew Glenn first overall with 13-second lead

Rugby Triathlon Club took over Southam Spring Triathlon with 39 members competing at the local sprint triathlon.

The event was the club’s sprint distance championship event, meaning members were racing each other for end of season honours as well as the clock and the other competitors.

The weather wasn’t favourable with the unseasonably cold weather making for a lot of frozen feet and fingers on the bike leg. Making up nearly a third of the overall field Rugby Triathlon Club members ranked well in the overall standings.

Matthew Glenn came first overall in the event with a time of 59:42, with a margin of 13s over 2nd place.

Sarah Booker was 1st in the senior female category in 1:10:02 and 2nd female overall. Sally Boon was the 3rd V40 female athlete in a time of 1:11:30.

There were many athletes competing in their first ever triathlons, and as such setting amazing new personal bests!

The relay team of Shane Owen, Neal Whitford and Jack de Bokx came 1st in the relay event by over 15 minutes in a time of 1:02:24.

Some stand out performances from many members of the club will heighten the competition at the club middle distance championship race at the Grafman in a few weekends time.

Competing at another local pool-based sprint triathlon Tony Stinton raced to 8th in his age group at the Stratford Triathlon. Tony finished in 1:09:39. He has raced the event for the last four years and set a new PB by 17s from his previous efforts.

Not wanting to get as wet as his teammates Tom Greeves raced at the Outlon Park Duathlon. The sprint distance duathlon was an ITU GB qualifying event ensuring the competition would be fierce for a chance to represent GB at an international level.

Tom finished in 1:05:02, 13th overall and 3rd in his age group. Tom is hopeful this will result in him being able to represent GB at the finals in Denmark later in the year.

Running in the inaugural Newport marathon Anthony Dale managed to find the impossible, flat ground in Wales! Despite the majority of the local topography being hilly organisers of the event managed to find 26.2 miles of relatively flat running along coastal towns with a grandstand finish back in the city centre. Anthony finished with a very respectable time of 4:27:00

Riding in their first 100 mile sportive Gail and Barry Purves battled the elements to take on and conquer the 3 counties sportive.

Riding in conditions less than ideal and accomplishing over 6000ft of elevation the riders where left feeling sore at the end. They were both using the event as a training event for big triathlon based tasks they have planned for later in the season.

Alison Morris took part in the nationwide charity event the Swimathon. She swam the 2500m in 47:47 at the Daventry Leisure Centre.

Swimming this far in a 25m pool is as much a gruelling mental exercise as it is a physical one having to complete 100 lengths.

